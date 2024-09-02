The Marinade Mistake That Could Spell Disaster For Your Whole Barbecue

Right off the bat, there can be a couple of questions bugging you about this new piece of info. First, should the direct heat from a grill fully kill all the germs in the marinade? While grilling does kill some bacteria on the meat's surface, it's not foolproof. A few minutes on the grill isn't enough to completely sterilize the meat or the contaminated marinade. In fact, if you keep basting with the same marinade while cooking, you're just reintroducing bacteria with each brush stroke, so even cranking up the heat won't guarantee safety.

Next, if you're using an acidic marinade like the roasted red bell peppers and citrus juice marinade in this grilled citrus chicken, you may wonder if it'd help kill the bacteria. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, bacteria can grow even in an acidic marinade, so it's not as safe as you might think. The same applies to a marinade with alcohol in it. The USDA stated that while it'll help with the flavor and texture of the meat, it definitely won't make the marinade germ-free.

All in all, raw marinade is a big no-no to use. It's better to just prepare a proper basting liquid than reuse it ... but that doesn't mean it's entirely out of the question. With some work, you can actually make the marinade safe to use again.