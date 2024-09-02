The Simple Addition You Need For Beautifully Peppery Pesto
Pesto is such a versatile sauce. Because of its often thick, paste-like texture, it is perfect for spreading on a sandwich or using as a dip when you aren't coating your pasta with it. While traditionally made with basil, parmesan cheese, garlic, olive oil, pine nuts, and seasoned with a sprinkle of sea salt, if you want to amp up its peppery bite, you need to use arugula when you make your pesto.
While basil offers hints of pepper, arugula has a spicy freshness to it that both complements and enhances the basil and the other pesto ingredient flavors. The result is the creamy taste you know and love but with a kick. To create this taste, simply add equal amounts of basil and arugula with your other ingredients. Make sure not to skimp on the parmesan cheese and give your pesto a squirt of lemon. This will keep any bitterness at bay that the arugula might bring to the equation.
Nuts and cheese swaps
If you like the vibe the arugula brings to your pesto, feel free to leave out the basil altogether and change up the type of nut you pair it with as well. Choose nuts that taste good and that are good for your health. A rich and earthy walnut will play off of arugula's bitter taste. An arugula and pistachio pesto will have distinct notes of sweet and savory while a mild, creamy cashew will give you a really smooth, luxurious taste when married with this green. If you love pecans, this buttery, sweet nut not only tastes delish in an arugula salad, but it brings these same flavor qualities to a pesto as well.
You can basically use whatever type of nut you want, but just remember to toast whatever type you choose before you grind them up into the sauce. Toasting will bring out all the complex flavors that are hidden when you eat nuts in their raw form. Parmesan cheese should still be your go-to cheese, but if you want to add a little Pecorino Romano for added tang, go for it. You can also roast the garlic to bring out its sweetness. This little, added step will also help to tone down any bitterness you might experience with this leafy green; however, an arugula pesto definitely needs the acidity of the lemon to lighten and brighten, so do not be tempted to leave it out.
How to store and use
Pesto is a canvas, so don't be afraid to add spices to your mix. Use a little ground ginger to give your arugula pesto a warm sweetness or add just a pinch of fennel seeds for a sweet, subtle licorice-like flavor. If you are going to experiment with different herbs and spices, remember to start small. You can always add more. A homemade arugula pesto will keep in the fridge for about five to seven days. Top it off with a little layer of olive oil so it doesn't turn brown. However, if you do not think you can use it within a week, try freezing it. This homemade sauce will maintain its quality for about three months once frozen.
Arugula pesto is perfect for your pasta, but you can also use a dollop or two to toss baked or fried potatoes in; dribble it on roasted veggies, spread it on a flatbread pizza crust, or try adding some to your roasted fish or chicken. It is quite versatile. Add it to your next pot of homemade chicken noodle soup and don't forget to give your next basil, mozzarella, and tomato a smear of arugula pesto to really amp up the flavor. Your taste buds will thank you.