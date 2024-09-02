The Simple Addition You Need For Beautifully Peppery Pesto

If you like the vibe the arugula brings to your pesto, feel free to leave out the basil altogether and change up the type of nut you pair it with as well. Choose nuts that taste good and that are good for your health. A rich and earthy walnut will play off of arugula's bitter taste. An arugula and pistachio pesto will have distinct notes of sweet and savory while a mild, creamy cashew will give you a really smooth, luxurious taste when married with this green. If you love pecans, this buttery, sweet nut not only tastes delish in an arugula salad, but it brings these same flavor qualities to a pesto as well.

You can basically use whatever type of nut you want, but just remember to toast whatever type you choose before you grind them up into the sauce. Toasting will bring out all the complex flavors that are hidden when you eat nuts in their raw form. Parmesan cheese should still be your go-to cheese, but if you want to add a little Pecorino Romano for added tang, go for it. You can also roast the garlic to bring out its sweetness. This little, added step will also help to tone down any bitterness you might experience with this leafy green; however, an arugula pesto definitely needs the acidity of the lemon to lighten and brighten, so do not be tempted to leave it out.