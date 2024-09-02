Save Money On Steak With This Easy Costco Shopping Tip

A steak dinner is a luxury meal, no matter the cut, but when it comes to purchasing steaks at Costco, you may experience some extra sticker shock in the roast section. These large cuts (which can reach up to 19 pounds) can range from a few hundred bucks on the lower end of the spectrum to over $1,000 if you want to sink your teeth into some Japanese wagyu. In the moment, that can make it more tempting to spend less, and opt for individual steaks instead.

That said, as with everything at a warehouse store like Costco, fortune favors the bulk-buyer. The per pound pricing of these large format roasts can be up to six bucks per pound less expensive than their portioned out single steak counterparts. If you're able to fork over the initial investment of a full roast up front, and are willing to engage in some novice butchery, you can break them down into customized, freezable steaks all on your own — and wind up with more money in your wallet in the long run.