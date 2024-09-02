Save Money On Steak With This Easy Costco Shopping Tip
A steak dinner is a luxury meal, no matter the cut, but when it comes to purchasing steaks at Costco, you may experience some extra sticker shock in the roast section. These large cuts (which can reach up to 19 pounds) can range from a few hundred bucks on the lower end of the spectrum to over $1,000 if you want to sink your teeth into some Japanese wagyu. In the moment, that can make it more tempting to spend less, and opt for individual steaks instead.
That said, as with everything at a warehouse store like Costco, fortune favors the bulk-buyer. The per pound pricing of these large format roasts can be up to six bucks per pound less expensive than their portioned out single steak counterparts. If you're able to fork over the initial investment of a full roast up front, and are willing to engage in some novice butchery, you can break them down into customized, freezable steaks all on your own — and wind up with more money in your wallet in the long run.
Breaking down your beef roast
There are multiple types of beef roasts, but Costco offers primarily a variety of rib and ribeye roasts. From these larger pieces of beef, you'll be able to turn out top sirloin, ribeye, striploin, and tenderloin.
Though it may seem intimidating at first, breaking down your roast is a straightforward process. To start out, you'll want your meat around room temperature and fairly dry (a quick blot with a paper towel will do the trick), and you'll need nothing more than a sharp knife that's made for carving and a large cutting board.
The first step is to address the fat, and while you'll want a little layer for flavor, you can excise any extra. From there, you can begin slicing off your steaks — aim for around 1-inch cuts (although you can always modify for your needs), and cut against the grain for maximum tenderness. Through its online store, many of Costco's roast options are boneless which makes this process a little simpler, but if you grab a bone-in roast, you can proceed with the same method and simply cut around the bone. Proceed until your roast is fully converted into a selection of custom-cut steaks that are a better pound for pound price.
Preserving and preparing your steaks
Once you have your steaks portioned out, you're closer to the good part — eating them. But if you've invested in a large roast, you may have more than you need in the moment. Fortunately, you can freeze those beautiful cuts of beef for up to about three months if you keep them well-protected from oxygen. The most effective way to do this is to use plastic wrap (unless you have a vacuum sealer), and bind them as tightly as possible. Store them toward the back of the freezer, in the middle and on the bottom of the unit, where it will be coldest.
Once the craving strikes, there are a number of methods for how to thaw and cook steaks easily. One way is to set them free from the plastic wrap and on a plate, and allow them about 24 hours in the fridge. The best grilled steak recipe is simple and requires no more than a little olive oil and salt, but with the money you save on this meat per pound thanks to this easy tip, you may decide to crack an unopened bottle of expensive red wine from the rack to drink with it.