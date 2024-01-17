Here's How Long Unopened Red Wine Will Last

Some wines improve with age, it's true — but every wine has a lifespan, and they vary depending on factors like grape varietal, alcohol content, and tannin strength. Most wine is made to be consumed young, either immediately or within a few years of bottling. Red wines have longer lifespans than most white or rosé wines because the tannins act as a natural preservative. Wines with higher tannic content like big, bold reds will generally age better than light reds and white wines (though there are exceptions, like soave and chardonnay).

An average bottle of red wine can age for between two and 10 years. A lighter wine like a gamay, pinot noir, carménère, or grenache — or wines that may use those grapes, like a Beaujolais or Spanish "red blend" — should be opened and enjoyed within two years of bottling. As the body, tannin structure, and viscosity of the wine increases, so too does its aging potential. A Syrah, zinfandel, malbec, Nebbiolo (like a Barolo), or a Bordeaux blend containing merlot, and cabernets franc and sauvignon could be aged for up to 10 years, maybe longer. Wine Folly has a helpful chart that can serve as a guide.

Some very high-quality wines of those bolder grapes are made with the intention of long-term aging. It's said that only 1% of wine is made to be aged longer than 10 years; it's likely that if you're buying a bottle that can withstand decades in a cellar, you know it.