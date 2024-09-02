The Store-Bought Taco Sauce You Should Never Leave The Supermarket With

When you're in the mood for tacos, there's almost nothing that can stop you from getting to the table. But when you're pulling together the fixings for your favorite spread, sometimes an intense craving can lead to questionable decisions at the grocery store (especially if you shop while hungry).

Considering the breadth of taco sauces and condiments these days, making an informed selection regardless of headspace can be tricky. That's why we put together an ultimate ranking of taco sauces, and we're here to help you eliminate at least one option: Pica Pico Medium Green Sauce.

While this bottle isn't totally irredeemable (it is pleasant in its acidity, for example), overall, its flavor and ingredient list just didn't cut the mustard for us. Especially when there are a plethora of tasty selections to help you create the roasted chicken tacos with salsa verde and crema or salsa verde green chicken enchiladas of your dreams, you should never have to settle for a sub-par sauce experience.