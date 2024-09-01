This Leftover Brine Is The Secret To More Flavorful Soups

A timeless dish that comes in many flavors, soup is classic and comforting. One of the most appealing aspects of a heaping pot of soup is its customizability, and adventurous foodies can enjoy the luxury of experimenting with bold, unconventional, yet surprisingly delicious ingredients. Enter leftover pickle brine.

Though it might be second nature to toss pickle brine down the drain once you've munched and crunched your way through those cucumbers-turned-gherkins, hanging on to that zippy liquid comes in handy. Introducing pickle brine to soup gives it a bright, tangy, and uplifting edge that can be as subtle or bold as you prefer. Beyond its obviously zesty taste, pickle brine also adds a delicate saltiness to soup, which functions not only as its own distinct flavor, but also as a catalyst to amplify the other flavors in your dish. Plus, if you accidentally add too much spice to your soup, the acid in the pickle brine can neutralize the fire.

A basic pickle brine is made of water, vinegar, salt, and sugar — common provisions used in a wide range of dishes, ensuring that it never feels out of place in just about any soup recipe. If you're feeling adventurous, you can purchase or prepare pickles brined with added ingredients like jalapenos, onions, or garlic for some soup-ready briny goodness with a little extra pizzazz. Not to mention that repurposing leftover pickle brine is a sustainable food practice that reduces food waste — double win!