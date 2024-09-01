How Much Juice Can You Get From One Watermelon?
It's estimated that about 20% of our daily water intake comes from food instead of beverages, and when it comes to food that has a high water content, they don't get much better than watermelon. A typical watermelon is about 92% water, so that makes it not only a great way to stay hydrated but also the ideal fruit to turn into a delicious and versatile juice that's perfect for everything from cocktails to marinades.
But if you're picking up a watermelon with plans to turn it into juice, just how much will you get? Will two be enough for the spiced watermelon juice you're planning on serving at the backyard cookout? How many will you need for a round of watermelon margaritas? While that will depend on the size of your watermelon, we have a good guideline for you to remember: Generally speaking, the water content of watermelon is so high that a cup of fruit will give you about a cup of juice.
The amount of juice you get out of any particular watermelon varies by size, but on average, watermelon contains 1.5 cups of fruit per pound. By those guidelines, a 10-pound watermelon will likely have somewhere around 15 cups of juice. That's a handy way of figuring out how much juice you'll get out of a watermelon when you pick one up at the store, but remember that your precise measurements may vary.
Here's how to get the most juice out of your watermelon
First things first: Different watermelons — even of the same size — can contain different amounts of juice, and if you're looking to get the most you can, take your time at the store. Pick up several watermelons of around the same size, and if one stands out as being heavier than the others, that'll be the one that has more juice.
There are a few ways of turning watermelon into juice, and they're made easier when you pick up a seedless variety. If you have a food processor or a blender, you can remove all the red flesh, throw it in, pulse it for a minute or so, and strain it to remove any pulp. There is an option that will allow you to skip the straining step, but it's not necessarily faster: Just put your watermelon pieces in a nut milk bag and squeeze out the juice. Alternatively, you don't need to strain it at all. If you like your orange juice with pulp, watermelon juice with pulp isn't dissimilar.
Alton Brown also has a brilliant way of juicing a watermelon, which is to cut a hole in the top then use an immersion blender right inside the watermelon. One of the great things about this is that it keeps the rind intact, which makes it perfect for a second life impressing your party guests by doubling as a watermelon keg.
Watermelon juice is great for more than just drinking
Watermelon juice can be the star of some seriously refreshing summer mocktails that'll help you beat the heat, and it's pretty incredible in some boozy cocktails like the rum-based summertime sipper. You can — and should — definitely drink it on its own, but watermelon pairs pretty wonderfully with a variety of flavors.
Mix up some watermelon coolers with flavors like apples, strawberries, and kiwi for an extra-fruity burst of sweetness. Looking for something a little less sweet? Try combining your watermelon juice with beet or cucumber juice. Worried you won't be able to use all the juice before it goes bad? Don't: There are some other pretty wild uses for watermelon juice that you may not have thought of.
Watermelon juice can be used as the base for a delicious marinade, which can be used on anything from steak to chicken when you're prepping for the grill. It can be used for some incredible glazes, too. Watermelon-glazed salmon might be a new summertime favorite, and when you use it to glaze shrimp, make sure you make enough for anyone who will want seconds (which could be everyone.) You can use it to glaze grilled chicken, and if you're looking for a fun take on chicken wings, look no further than watermelon.