How Much Juice Can You Get From One Watermelon?

It's estimated that about 20% of our daily water intake comes from food instead of beverages, and when it comes to food that has a high water content, they don't get much better than watermelon. A typical watermelon is about 92% water, so that makes it not only a great way to stay hydrated but also the ideal fruit to turn into a delicious and versatile juice that's perfect for everything from cocktails to marinades.

But if you're picking up a watermelon with plans to turn it into juice, just how much will you get? Will two be enough for the spiced watermelon juice you're planning on serving at the backyard cookout? How many will you need for a round of watermelon margaritas? While that will depend on the size of your watermelon, we have a good guideline for you to remember: Generally speaking, the water content of watermelon is so high that a cup of fruit will give you about a cup of juice.

The amount of juice you get out of any particular watermelon varies by size, but on average, watermelon contains 1.5 cups of fruit per pound. By those guidelines, a 10-pound watermelon will likely have somewhere around 15 cups of juice. That's a handy way of figuring out how much juice you'll get out of a watermelon when you pick one up at the store, but remember that your precise measurements may vary.