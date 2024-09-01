For The Simplest Chicken Seasoning, All You Need Is A Jar Of Salsa

When you cook chicken with salsa as your seasoning, the meat will naturally absorb the flavors and moisture of the sauce on its surface, especially in a slow-cook style. When marinating chicken, the flavors adhere best when the meat is raw, which is why you add salsa to the recipe very early on. You always need to pre-sear your slow cooker chicken for extra taste, and most salsa chicken recipes call for browning the meat before covering it in sauce. The salsa will stick to the browned surface of the meat, adding flavor before you slow-cook the meat the rest of the way. Note that you can also try using shredded chicken so the salsa is more integrated.

The salsa does most of the work in this recipe, which is what makes the meal so easy, as well as customizable. You can opt for all manner of salsa flavors — like a bright mango salsa, classic spicy chile salsa, or a fresh roasted garden salsa — and experiment with how strongly they season the chicken. There are plenty of in-store options, ranging from mild to flaming hot, which are also easy to buy in bulk for large batches. You can also make the salsa even more your own by adding more of your favorite spices, such as cumin or taco seasoning, or cinnamon for a sweeter kick.