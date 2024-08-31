The Lone Ranger Cocktail Features A Pretty Unexpected Liquor Pairing

Tequila has a very strong and distinct flavor, no matter what kind you're talking about. That might make it seem like it's got a certain lane when it comes to cocktails, but tequila can be surprisingly versatile. Tequila and apple juice is the combination that went viral in 2024, after all, proving that there's much more to mixing the liquor than just a tequila sunrise. It turns out that even combinations that seem like they absolutely wouldn't work definitely can, and for proof, you'll need to look no further than the Lone Ranger.

This unique tequila cocktail combines blanco tequila with rose sparkling wine for an absolutely delicious cocktail that's light, refreshing, and comes with some surprisingly fruity notes. If you're looking for a new brunch cocktail that's sure to impress — and surprise — this might be it.

You should keep in mind, though, that making this as a balanced cocktail isn't as easy as picking any tequila and any sparkling wine. Sweetness, citrus, and fruit all need to come together to blend flawlessly with the tequila, and when you get it right, it's one unexpected pairing that just works.