The Lone Ranger Cocktail Features A Pretty Unexpected Liquor Pairing
Tequila has a very strong and distinct flavor, no matter what kind you're talking about. That might make it seem like it's got a certain lane when it comes to cocktails, but tequila can be surprisingly versatile. Tequila and apple juice is the combination that went viral in 2024, after all, proving that there's much more to mixing the liquor than just a tequila sunrise. It turns out that even combinations that seem like they absolutely wouldn't work definitely can, and for proof, you'll need to look no further than the Lone Ranger.
This unique tequila cocktail combines blanco tequila with rose sparkling wine for an absolutely delicious cocktail that's light, refreshing, and comes with some surprisingly fruity notes. If you're looking for a new brunch cocktail that's sure to impress — and surprise — this might be it.
You should keep in mind, though, that making this as a balanced cocktail isn't as easy as picking any tequila and any sparkling wine. Sweetness, citrus, and fruit all need to come together to blend flawlessly with the tequila, and when you get it right, it's one unexpected pairing that just works.
Keep this in mind when making a Lone Ranger
The Lone Ranger cocktail is made with blanco tequila, lemon juice, rich simple syrup, rose sparkling wine, and ideally garnished with a lemon twist, but there's a few things to keep in mind. You'll ideally want to use a dry sparkling rose wine, because that simple syrup the recipe calls for isn't the usual simple syrup you might make for other cocktails. Instead of calling for equal parts water and sugar, rich simple syrup doubles the sugar. What's the point? Less is needed to get more sweetness.
As for the tequila, there's a little more wiggle room here... but not much. The strong flavors of some tequilas can easily overpower the more delicate notes of your sparkling wine and citrus, so opt for a blanco, or a mezcal if you like smoky flavors. Serve over ice, and alongside anything from brunch to any of your favorite Taco Tuesday dishes.
The Lone Ranger is a version of another famous cocktail
While the origins of some of our favorite cocktails are clouded in mystery, we know exactly who to thank for the Lone Ranger. That's Jeffrey Morgenthaler, the award-winning bartender who's also the head judge of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. He described (via Liquor) the Lone Ranger as "Lower proof, bubbly, pink, and delicious," and since its creation in 2012, it's safe to say that many have agreed.
If the Lone Ranger sounds a little familiar to cocktail enthusiasts, there's a good reason for that: It's an interpretation of the French 75. That cocktail — inspired by a World War I-era field machine gun — features gin instead of tequila and Champagne instead of rose sparkling wine, plus lemon and sugar, although it has seen many iterations since its invention in 1915. With the Lone Ranger's approachable ABV and bubbly disposition, it's the perfect cocktail for a summer day.