We Tried Kraft Singles' Souplings And They Lived Up To The Hype

Besides perhaps peanut butter and jelly, one of the greatest odd couple food marriages of all time is tomato soup and grilled cheese. The fine folks at Kraft know a thing or three about grilled cheese, as its Singles' are often sandwiched between two slices of bread and dipped into a bowl of creamy tomato soup. Well, imagine that dynamic duo, but now cozily housed within the confines of a dumpling. Yep, for a limited time only, Kraft has teamed up with "Top Chef" finalist and "The Dumpling Queen of Los Angeles," Chef Shirley Chung, and her restaurant Ms Chi Cafe, to create a truly unique collaboration — Kraft Singles' Souplings.

In a press release, Stephanie Vance, brand manager, Kraft Singles said, "Kraft Singles is thrilled to partner with Chef Shirley, known for her celebrations of American classics via unique Chinese fusions, to bring people a playful new way to enjoy the simple, melty flavors of this combo." Chef Chung relished the opportunity as well, saying, "What better way to marry the traditions of Chinese cuisine than with the delightful, simple flavors of Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup?"

So, are the Kraft Singles' Souplings the greatest things since sliced bread... grilled with cheese, and dunked in tomato soup? Or should they be dumped straight into the rubbish bin filled with other good ideas gone bad? I tackled this Kraft-y concoction by cooking some up and giving them a taste. Here are the results of my chew and review.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.