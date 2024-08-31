What's The Difference Between Japanese And Italian Eggplant?

When you think of eggplant, one variety likely comes to mind. For Americans, it's the round, squat variety fittingly called the American eggplant (also known as the globe eggplant), but that's not the only type. In fact, there is a wide world of eggplant varieties including the grape-like Indian eggplants, striped Sicilian eggplants, green-hued Thai eggplants, tiny fairy tale eggplant, as well as green and white eggplants, but two especially notable ones for their cooking versatility are Italian and Japanese eggplants.

While these two eggplants are both usually purple with similar green stems and tough skin, there are some obvious differences in appearance. Japanese eggplants are typically long and thin like cucumbers while Italian eggplants are stout and round (just like globe eggplants), looking almost like compressed versions of their Japanese counterparts. The differences extend beyond just appearances, however, as both their flavors and textures also set them apart.