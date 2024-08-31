Gnudi Vs Gnocchi: What's The Difference?

Dumplings are a dish that can be found all over the world in different forms. From halusky dumplings to gyoza and knedlíky, you can find a country's variation of dumplings wherever you go. Arguably, one of Italy's most famous versions of this is gnocchi. Whether you've been to Italy or not, there is a significant chance you've encountered gnocchi before. Potato gnocchi, in particular, has gained international popularity, most commonly found alongside other pasta menu items, usually featuring any variety of house-made sauces from pesto to mushroom and a classic tomato sauce. But a lesser-known Italian dumpling, gnudi is gnocchi's Tuscan cousin.

Gnudi is different because it replaces the potato in gnocchi with ricotta cheese or ricotta and spinach. It is similar to the filling that goes into spinach ravioli but without the outer pasta layer. The name gnudi, which means 'naked' in Italian, resembles a ravioli without the pasta. Gnudi is served in rounded dumpling shapes, slightly larger than gnocchi. Although gnocchi and gnudi might outwardly look similar, don't be mistaken by appearances. Everything from their texture and preparation to their place of origin is different. Actually, being Italian dumplings might be one of the only similarities that gnocchi and gnudi share.