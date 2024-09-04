Give Your Casseroles Some Extra Flair With This Topping Tip

A creative topping can transform something that's simply edible into something incredible. And one underrated topper in particular is cornbread, especially if you have leftovers on hand. Depending on your cornbread recipe, it can add a subtle sweetness or toasted heartiness to any weeknight meal.

The best part is its versatility. You can use it similar to how you'd use crusty bread — just cube it, toss it with a bit of oil, and layer it on top of your casserole for a flavorful crouton topping. Or stir olive or corn oil into seasoned cornbread crumbs and sprinkle them on top. If you don't have leftovers on hand, you can keep it quick with a boxed mix.

However, you don't have to just save it for quick family dinners. It makes a stunning presentation — mainly when used as croutons — and adds a distinctive corn flavor and satisfying texture to potluck casseroles or dinner party dishes. Once you learn how easy it is, the main problem is not using a cornbread topper on every hot dish.