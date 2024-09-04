Give Your Casseroles Some Extra Flair With This Topping Tip
A creative topping can transform something that's simply edible into something incredible. And one underrated topper in particular is cornbread, especially if you have leftovers on hand. Depending on your cornbread recipe, it can add a subtle sweetness or toasted heartiness to any weeknight meal.
The best part is its versatility. You can use it similar to how you'd use crusty bread — just cube it, toss it with a bit of oil, and layer it on top of your casserole for a flavorful crouton topping. Or stir olive or corn oil into seasoned cornbread crumbs and sprinkle them on top. If you don't have leftovers on hand, you can keep it quick with a boxed mix.
However, you don't have to just save it for quick family dinners. It makes a stunning presentation — mainly when used as croutons — and adds a distinctive corn flavor and satisfying texture to potluck casseroles or dinner party dishes. Once you learn how easy it is, the main problem is not using a cornbread topper on every hot dish.
How to use cornbread as a casserole topper
If you're crumbling your leftover cornbread, it's easiest to use pieces that are roughly even in size. For cubed cornbread, go with your gut. Larger croutons have a crunchy exterior and spongy interior, whereas smaller ones add mostly crunch.
Then toss in either a bit of melted butter or oil, which is the key to a perfect brown or char. You want it well coated but not greasy. You could stop there, but it's also best practice to layer in some extra flavor. Salt and pepper are a must, but you could also perk it up with some garlic powder, paprika, or even your go-to barbecue rub, whatever goes best with your dish.
When it comes to cooking your new creation, in general, you should stick with the casserole's original directions. If the cornbread topping starts to get too brown, you can cover it with foil. If you decide to go with the batter rather than pre-cooked leftovers, opt for a casserole that cooks at a similar temperature and time as your cornbread recipe or the box directions for best results.
Other dishes to use with this cornbread topping
Cornbread topping isn't just for stew or chili-inspired dishes. There are tons of casserole recipes that would benefit from this flavorful and textural addition. It also would be fantastic on any Southwestern and Mexican-inspired casserole or atop a beefy potpie instead of a pie crust. But lest you think cornbread casserole toppings are only for dinner, you should know they produce some inspired breakfast casseroles.
Try cubes atop a hot dish made with chorizo and sweet potatoes or crumble it over your favorite breakfast meat and eggs. Perhaps you're looking for a stellar starter to take to a friend's place. How about cooking up spinach artichoke casserole with a cornbread crouton topping? Or even sprinkle cornbread crumbs atop a cream cheese and veggie casserole to mimic stuffed mushrooms or jalapeños.
Whichever way you decide to ultimately use this flavorful topping, you'll be thankful you did.