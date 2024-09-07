Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Cocktail Has A Hilariously Fitting Name

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is best known for his cooking and his yelling. In "Hell's Kitchen," Ramsay is frequently seen shouting at contestants and insulting them with profanities. While he has since become known for more than his obscenities, as Ramsay owns over 30 restaurants worldwide and has been ranked the world's most successful celebrity chef, his angry outbursts will always be remembered by fans. While he has made many of his food and drink preferences known, including the foods Ramsay doesn't dare to eat, one thing you likely didn't know about him is his favorite cocktail.

Many of Ramsay's insults have gone viral, including ones where he refers to chefs as donkeys. It's only fitting that his favorite cocktail's name is not only charged language, but also includes one of Ramsay's favorite words. The cocktail's name is "Wake Up, You Donkey" and despite its harsh title, it has a taste worthy of being Ramsay's favorite.