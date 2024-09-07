Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Cocktail Has A Hilariously Fitting Name
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is best known for his cooking and his yelling. In "Hell's Kitchen," Ramsay is frequently seen shouting at contestants and insulting them with profanities. While he has since become known for more than his obscenities, as Ramsay owns over 30 restaurants worldwide and has been ranked the world's most successful celebrity chef, his angry outbursts will always be remembered by fans. While he has made many of his food and drink preferences known, including the foods Ramsay doesn't dare to eat, one thing you likely didn't know about him is his favorite cocktail.
Many of Ramsay's insults have gone viral, including ones where he refers to chefs as donkeys. It's only fitting that his favorite cocktail's name is not only charged language, but also includes one of Ramsay's favorite words. The cocktail's name is "Wake Up, You Donkey" and despite its harsh title, it has a taste worthy of being Ramsay's favorite.
What is a Wake Up, You Donkey?
The "Wake Up, You Donkey" is a green colored drink that contains a mix of cider, tequila, honey, and smoked elderflower garnished with a lime slice. Gordon Ramsay first revealed the name of his favorite cocktail when he shared the drink with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." The name is an intentional reference to his well-known insults and was a creation obtainable at Gordon Ramsay's Pub & Grill in Atlantic City, New Jersey. However, the drink is no longer on the menu. In 2019, another drink with a donkey-related name, the "Giddy Up You Donkey," was added (it contained tequila, elderflower honey, and cider), but as of 2024 is now also unavailable.
Though with only a few ingredients, you can make Ramsay's favorite cocktail yourself. And if you don't like tequila, on Reddit, Ramsay said the drink originally contained Tanqueray gin. If you're looking for other amusingly titled drinks referencing Ramsay's famous lines, his restaurants have more to offer than just the "Wake Up, You ... Donkey."
Other Gordon Ramsay-themed food and drink items
The "Wake Up, You Donkey," wasn't the only drink on Gordon Ramsay's menu whose name was inspired by a harsh phrase. The "About Fig N Thyme" cocktail, containing fig vodka, elderflower liquor, and apple juice (though no thyme, apparently) contains quite the wordplay. Additionally, Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen menu includes a drink named "Notes From Gordon" (containing green tea-infused gin, orgeat, lemongrass, and peach soda) referencing the expletive-filled feedback he would give contestants on his show "Hell's Kitchen." Additionally, if you get this drink it comes with a Ramsay-style insult. Hell's Kitchen was actually rated one of the top romantic restaurants, though your date is sure to get a surprise if they order the "Notes From Gordon."
He even has a sandwich called the "Idiot Sandwich" inspired by his iconic line. Though with short rib, melted cheddar, confit mushrooms, and spiced tomato chutney, you're definitely not an idiot for picking this sandwich. So while Ramsay's favorite drink is no longer available, there's sure to be many more Ramsay-themed food and drinks coming to his restaurants.