This Underrated Milk Is The Key To A Balanced Alfredo Sauce
Alfredo sauce is undeniably delicious — creamy and savory, comforting and satisfying. But if you've ever found Alfredo to be a touch too heavy or a little one-note, there's a super simple milk swap that will help you achieve perfect balance, and create a complex, compelling flavor profile that'll keep you coming back for more.
While most recipes call for heavy cream, half and half, whole milk, or a blend of these dairies, subbing in a little buttermilk brings important qualities to your bowl, beginning with acid. Some pasta sauces lean on lemon juice or vinegar as an acidic element, but this genius swap stays closer to the original Alfredo flavor.
In a decadent sauce like this one, that acidic quality is a game changer because it cuts through the fat and prevents your palate from becoming fatigued, ensuring every bite is as interesting as the last. Buttermilk also contributes a mild tanginess that pairs well with ingredients like the savory parmesan cheese in an Alfredo sauce and ultimately, its lighter composition ensures epicurean equilibrium.
The buttermilk benefits for your Alfredo
Buttermilk gets that slight acidity because it's also a fermented, cultured product, meaning it contains lively bacteria. This is also what gives the liquid its signature tangy flavor. To give your Alfredo this buttermilk boost, you can start with a ratio of about ½ cup of buttermilk to 1 ½ cups of your whole milk.
From there, you can follow your standard sauce-making method by combining dairy with cheese and seasonings, making this an exceedingly simple swap. Just be cautious not to cook your sauce over at too high a temperature or you might risk curdling your buttermilk. Steer clear of boiling and instead keep an eye on a low and slow heat until it's warm and well-combined.
Because buttermilk is technically a low-fat milk, it does temper the heavier dairy and cheese typically called for in an Alfredo sauce recipe. That said, this combination can yield a slightly looser sauce. If you prefer to thicken things up, the easiest and perhaps the tastiest way to address this issue is to increase your cheese ratio. If you'd rather exercise some restraint on the parm flavor, you can also add body with a bit of cornstarch, which has a neutral flavor.
Buttermilk benefits, uses, and Alfredo ideas
Getting your hands on some buttermilk should be a snap and you can easily purchase a bottle in your grocer's dairy section. Alternatively, you can make some right at home — the process is simple and you'll have delicious homemade butter as a bonus. Buttermilk has a longer shelf life than regular milk too, so if you have a little liquid left over after making your Alfredo, you can keep it close at hand for other purposes. And given that the stuff is packed with calcium, protein, and probiotics that's not such a bad thing, especially when put to use in a delicious buttermilk ranch dressing.
This super tasty spin is ideal for your go-to pasta, but you can even add a pinch of a spice like nutmeg which is the key to the best fettuccine Alfredo, or go for a protein boost with a creamy chicken Alfredo. Once you've tried this well-balanced take on a beloved dish, you'll be balancing on cloud nine no matter what you whip up.