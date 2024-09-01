This Underrated Milk Is The Key To A Balanced Alfredo Sauce

Alfredo sauce is undeniably delicious — creamy and savory, comforting and satisfying. But if you've ever found Alfredo to be a touch too heavy or a little one-note, there's a super simple milk swap that will help you achieve perfect balance, and create a complex, compelling flavor profile that'll keep you coming back for more.

While most recipes call for heavy cream, half and half, whole milk, or a blend of these dairies, subbing in a little buttermilk brings important qualities to your bowl, beginning with acid. Some pasta sauces lean on lemon juice or vinegar as an acidic element, but this genius swap stays closer to the original Alfredo flavor.

In a decadent sauce like this one, that acidic quality is a game changer because it cuts through the fat and prevents your palate from becoming fatigued, ensuring every bite is as interesting as the last. Buttermilk also contributes a mild tanginess that pairs well with ingredients like the savory parmesan cheese in an Alfredo sauce and ultimately, its lighter composition ensures epicurean equilibrium.