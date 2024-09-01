The Discontinued Sam's Club Pizza We're Still Mourning

For some members, a Sam's Club store is a veritable wonderland. It offers an abundance of staple items for you to stock up on, go-to deli foods for easy weekday meals, and, of course, if you are clued into the best days to shop at Sam's Club if you love free samples, you can get your fix of handouts while you shop. And if you've never had the pleasure of a visit, you can find some critical tips in a beginner's guide to food shopping at Sam's Club.

Only a few short years ago, though, one of our major pieces of advice would have been to not sleep on a particular product from the refrigerator section: The Sam's Club Member's Mark Take 'n Bake Pizza. Sure, picking up a pie from your local pizzeria is a treat, but this boxed up option was a more affordable alternative for busy shoppers on a budget that didn't skimp on flavor or quality. And ever since it disappeared from the store's shelves in 2022, we've had a hard time moving on.