The Discontinued Sam's Club Pizza We're Still Mourning
For some members, a Sam's Club store is a veritable wonderland. It offers an abundance of staple items for you to stock up on, go-to deli foods for easy weekday meals, and, of course, if you are clued into the best days to shop at Sam's Club if you love free samples, you can get your fix of handouts while you shop. And if you've never had the pleasure of a visit, you can find some critical tips in a beginner's guide to food shopping at Sam's Club.
Only a few short years ago, though, one of our major pieces of advice would have been to not sleep on a particular product from the refrigerator section: The Sam's Club Member's Mark Take 'n Bake Pizza. Sure, picking up a pie from your local pizzeria is a treat, but this boxed up option was a more affordable alternative for busy shoppers on a budget that didn't skimp on flavor or quality. And ever since it disappeared from the store's shelves in 2022, we've had a hard time moving on.
What was so great about this Sam's Club pizza?
Why are we so heartbroken over Take 'N Bake pizzas from Sam's? Well, for one thing, the convenience factor. If you had a hungry crowd at the table, you could guarantee them a hot and satisfying meal in under 20 minutes, from box to table. And given that these pizzas were made fresh daily and refrigerated, you never had to worry about a past-its-prime slice situation.
Additionally, while you may decide to opt out of the unhealthier foods at the Sam's Club bakery, this pizza was reassuring to discerning label readers who took peace of mind in the fact that it was made with real mozzarella, whole milk cheese, and a tasty tomato sauce created with 100% non-GMO California-grown tomatoes. The Sam's Club site highlighted some additional nutritional good stuff, like Vitamins A and C and minerals like calcium and iron, and Take 'n Bake even came in a protein-packed Italian sausage variety featuring Italian spices.
Beyond ease, flavor, and ingredients, the price was right, too. At around $7, this 16-inch pizza could easily feed a family, or be stretched into several meals. According to the box, it delivered 9 servings per package, making it a whole lot more economical than take-out options.
Filling the Take 'N Bake void with other tasty options
Since this tangy, tomato sauce-laden treat with its chewy, crispy artisanal crust has been gone for a few years now, we've had to look to other options to satisfy a pizza craving at Sam's Club. Fortunately, the stores does stock some similar products these days. The Member's Mark Rising Crust Four Cheese Pizza, for example, boasts ingredients like a sweet and savory marinara, along with a blend of 100% real cheeses. Because it's frozen, it takes a few minutes longer than the Take 'N Bake of days gone by (around 21 to 23 minutes), but at $12.98 for a 3-pack box, you get an even better price per slice (and the pepperoni version costs the same, too). Members will also find name brands like DiGiorno and Red Baron.
Sam's Club has even continued to innovate their pizza products, too, and now you can even get your hands on a Member's Mark Cauliflower Crust Cheese pizza that's both gluten-free and vegetarian. That said, if you still aren't sold on the ready-made options at Sam's Club, you can always pick up your ingredients in the store's aisles and try your hand at a simple classic pizza crust recipe right at home. Either way, this warehouse can help you get your pizza on the table.