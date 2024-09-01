That Leftover Falafel Mix Is Begging To Be Turned Into A Burger

For those of you who enjoy vegetarian meals loaded with hearty protein and robust flavor, warmed pita pockets stuffed with crispy fried falafel and all the suggested toppings surely hit the proverbial spot. Yet, if you often find yourself with leftover ingredients from your recently made batch of baked falafel, there's a simple way to transform standard falafel mix into delicious burger patties. With a few tweaks made to your original recipe, coupled with the right forming technique, you'll soon have a whole new way of enjoying this popular Middle-Eastern dish.

Traditionally, falafel is made by combining ground chickpeas with aromatic herbs, spices, oil, and a bit of flour. This dense mixture is then formed into smallish balls and either baked or fried in oil on your stove. Besides serving these individual snacks over greens or shoved into another lunch-friendly pita, changing the designated shape of the base mixture creates an entirely new dish.

Falafel burgers use the same ingredients as standard falafel, yet they are shaped into flat, sizable patties as opposed to small round balls. When making these meat-free burgers, the key is to make sure they hold their structure while retaining enough moisture to taste good. To wind up with satisfying results each and every time, there are certain tips worth following amid preparation.