That Leftover Falafel Mix Is Begging To Be Turned Into A Burger
For those of you who enjoy vegetarian meals loaded with hearty protein and robust flavor, warmed pita pockets stuffed with crispy fried falafel and all the suggested toppings surely hit the proverbial spot. Yet, if you often find yourself with leftover ingredients from your recently made batch of baked falafel, there's a simple way to transform standard falafel mix into delicious burger patties. With a few tweaks made to your original recipe, coupled with the right forming technique, you'll soon have a whole new way of enjoying this popular Middle-Eastern dish.
Traditionally, falafel is made by combining ground chickpeas with aromatic herbs, spices, oil, and a bit of flour. This dense mixture is then formed into smallish balls and either baked or fried in oil on your stove. Besides serving these individual snacks over greens or shoved into another lunch-friendly pita, changing the designated shape of the base mixture creates an entirely new dish.
Falafel burgers use the same ingredients as standard falafel, yet they are shaped into flat, sizable patties as opposed to small round balls. When making these meat-free burgers, the key is to make sure they hold their structure while retaining enough moisture to taste good. To wind up with satisfying results each and every time, there are certain tips worth following amid preparation.
How to transform falafel into satisfying veggie burgers
One of the most important factors in creating delicious falafel burgers is the type of chickpeas you choose. While many quick and simple falafel burger recipes call for canned chickpeas, you may have better success maintaining the shape of falafel burgers using dried chickpeas.
Canned chickpeas are pre-cooked, which means their natural starch has diminished somewhat during the canning process. Alternatively, dried chickpeas — that are adequately soaked overnight and then ground in a food processor — have more natural binding capabilities, which is necessary when forming patties. Upon soaking, dried chickpeas also hold a decent balance of water, which means they'll have an easier time locking in moisture, resulting in fully cooked, pan-fried falafel-inspired burgers.
Yet, whether you use dried or canned chickpeas, there are more ways to add moisture, texture, and flavor to falafel burgers. If using canned chickpeas, add a bit of tahini to enhance your burgers' resulting consistency. Instead of using the standard assortment of recommended herbs, add more bulk to your burgers with shredded carrots, chopped red onion, or sautéed mushrooms. For an extra burst of flavor, consider adding a spoonful of harissa paste to the mix. Whichever way you prepare this falafel base, allow the combined ingredients to sit in the refrigerator for at least an hour before forming patties. Combined with the right cooking method and select toppings, you're well on your way to creating one delicious falafel-inspired meal.
Ways to prepare and enjoy homemade falafel burgers
When it comes to cooking falafel patties, you have a few different options. If your mix is composed of dried, soaked chickpeas, pan-frying is a good option, and it produces the most authentic results. Make sure the oil remains around 375 degrees Fahrenheit when frying. Anything hotter may cause the falafel patties to break apart. Alternatively, to ensure a crisp exterior and fully cooked interior, pan-fry falafel burgers for a few minutes on each side, then place them in your oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for roughly 20 minutes.
Once your burgers have finished cooking, use all your favorite veggies and delicious sauces to upgrade the flavor of these delicacies. Use fresh tzatziki sauce made with cucumber, yogurt, and lemon or creamy homemade hummus to make this meal a bit more substantial. When it comes to incorporating your favorite produce, choose your favorites or try something new. Besides the usual sliced red onion, cucumber, and sprouts, why not include a bit of sweetness, with some pomegranate seeds for added crunch?
If you can't enjoy burgers without cheese, feel free to add feta or mozzarella. For ultimate satisfaction, take the extra step and toast your hamburger buns before filling them with falafel patties and all your favorite toppings. Toasted buns provide a bit of contrast to the soft interior of falafel burgers. With a few minor adjustments, traditional falafel can easily transform into tasty and filling veggie burgers whenever the mood strikes.