Yes, You Can (And Should) Pickle Your Own Green Onions

Love pickles? You're not alone. And here's a fascinating bit of foodie history: The concept of preserving vegetables in a vinegar-based brine is more than 4,400 years old. Neat, right? Although many people might think of cucumbers when the conversation turns to pickles, you can pickle just about any vegetable, and there are some you may not even realize you can pickle. And it's a great way to add serious flavor to your favorite veg.

Let's talk about green onions. Yes, the white and green sections of green onions have different uses, but both can be sliced and added to a quick pickle for many delicious uses. It's easy, too. While you might think that you don't have time for this and wonder if onions are worth the hassle, they absolutely are — particularly because it's so easy. Preserving them in a refrigerator pickle will take just around half an hour, and it's easily something you can do alongside prepping dinner.

The only potential downside is that food preserved in a refrigerator pickle isn't shelf-stable, so as the name suggests, you'll need to keep your onions in a jar in the fridge. They'll last for at least a few weeks, which makes this a great way to use up leftover onions before they go bad, or you may want to buy them specifically to pickle for a versatile condiment, ingredient, and — dare we say — snack.