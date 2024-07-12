Yes, The White And Green Sections Of Scallions Have Different Uses

Have questions about using scallions, but were never quite sure how to ask? We've got you covered and before you get started with utilizing them in your dishes, you should know that there are different uses for the white and green sections of the scallion — and they should be treated differently in the kitchen. First, let's clarify something: Spring onions, garlic scapes, and ramps are different, but if you see something labeled "green onions," that's just a different name for a scallion. Green garlic? That might be a scallion look-alike, but it's not the same thing, and while scallions might look like small leeks, they're different, too.

Scallions are edible from tip to tip, and if you love onions, they're delicious when eaten right out of the fridge. If you're using them as an ingredient, though, a good general guideline to keep in mind is that if a recipe just calls for scallions to be included in the cooking process but doesn't specify which part, the default is generally the white part.

However, if you're reading an equally vague recipe that calls for using scallions as a garnish, it's going to be referring to the green part. The white and green parts have very different flavor profiles and behave differently when they're cooked, but fortunately, those differences are very easy to remember.