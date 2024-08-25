The Weight Trick For Choosing The Juiciest Limes At The Grocery Store

Limes are brilliant for everything from desserts to drinks. Let's say you're planning on making some delicious strawberry lime rickey cocktails for a fun night in. Lime juice is one of the key ingredients, so it makes sense that you're going to want to grab the juiciest limes you can find. Making a gimlet? You'll need the proper garnish for that along with some of that lime juice. A classic pico de gallo? You'll need lime juice, and if you're making a big batch, that could mean a lot of limes — unless you know exactly what you're looking for.

Fortunately, there's a super easy trick for finding the limes with the most juice. It might take a little practice, but you'll find that if you pick up individual limes and gauge their weight, the ones that weigh heavier are the juicy ones.

Lime juice has an amazing property when added to certain dishes, like guacamole. You'll also want to use extra in some recipes because it helps preserve the vibrant colors of your other ingredients, while adding a burst of freshness. In short, more juice is better, and fortunately, there are a few other tips that can help you choose the right limes.