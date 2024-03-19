Squeeze The Most Juice Out Of Dry Limes With A Simple Fork Trick

Fresh, juicy limes are the tangy key to elevating so many meals and fun cocktails. Ideally, you would use your limes when they're plump and juicy, with a slight give to the touch. But if you reach for those limes and find they're turning dry and a bit hard, don't lose all hope. With a simple trick, you can still manage to get the juice out of those limes instead of letting them go to waste.

Once you slice open your limes, simply grab a fork and poke away at the flesh of the lime. The fork will gently break up the pulpy membranes and easily release the juice in the lime. Once you've done this, you can squeeze the limes as you normally would, or turn to a juicer or reamer for some extra help. To really work out the tough membranes and get every last drop of lime juice, you can even stick the fork into the flesh and twist the lime around the fork tines.