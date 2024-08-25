Don't Throw Out Those Spent Condiment Jars, Make A Vinaigrette Instead

How many times have you trashed an old mustard jar because it was too awkward to get the last bit out with a knife? Not only do you face the pain of food waste, but you have to spend time washing out the jar so that you can recycle it properly. But both of these issues can be avoided by using that last little bit to make a delicious dressing instead.

So many applications for condiments need you to get them out of the jar first. But when it comes to marinades or dressings, the jar becomes a tool. Simply add the ingredients for your marinade or vinaigrette to the jar, screw the lid on, and start shaking. The force of the liquid inside will mix up all the ingredients better than a whisk could, and it will clean the inside of the jar of any clumps of condiment too.