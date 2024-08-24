These Amped Up Breadcrumbs Will Give Any Frozen Burrito A Gourmet Touch

Frozen burritos can be a godsend when you're hungry and in a hurry, on a budget — or both. But sometimes you might find yourself craving something a little more elevated, or just a way to shake up your same-old microwave meal. Fortunately, there are many tasty ways to upgrade frozen burritos, and many require very little extra effort. But there is one tip that takes your average breadcrumbs, combines them with a little Parmesan cheese, and turns them into a crispy, savory crust for your frozen burrito that delivers major flavor and texture.

Perhaps an Italian-style cheese on your Mexican-style dinner sounds unusual, but this match-up couldn't be more perfect. The cheese is salty and subtly funky, and the combination with toasty breadcrumbs gives you a nicely balanced ingredient in which to coat your frozen favorite. When pan-fried, you also get a crisp crust that's a super satisfying contrast to your soft tortilla.

This tip is ideal if you're craving a burrito with bigger flavor but don't want the added hassle and mess of using a sauce. And since the process requires only a few ingredients and doesn't add a ton of prep time, you still get the convenience factor you rely on for a frozen meal.