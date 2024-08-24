This Margarita Liquor Swap Is Sure To Have People Ordering More

There are so many variations to the traditional margarita. No longer do you have to choose between frozen or on the rocks, or salt or no salt. The only limit is your imagination.

Classic margaritas include two types of alcohol: Tequila and Triple Sec. Most margarita recipes stick to those traditional liquors while changing up the other flavors by adding ingredients. However, one margarita swaps the orange-flavored Triple Sec liqueur for a special Italian aperitif known as Aperol. Aperol is refreshing, vibrantly orange-colored, and has a unique bittersweet citrus flavor, making it the perfect way to jazz up a margarita.

While the Aperol margarita may be a new twist on an old favorite, you may be familiar with a drink known as the Aperol Spritz, which has been around for over seventy years for a reason. The Aperol Spritz, made with Aperol, dry prosecco, and a splash of fizzy soda water, is a bitter take on a refreshing summer sipper, and combining some of those elements with the sweeter margarita makes for an idyllic and unique flavor.