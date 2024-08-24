This Margarita Liquor Swap Is Sure To Have People Ordering More
There are so many variations to the traditional margarita. No longer do you have to choose between frozen or on the rocks, or salt or no salt. The only limit is your imagination.
Classic margaritas include two types of alcohol: Tequila and Triple Sec. Most margarita recipes stick to those traditional liquors while changing up the other flavors by adding ingredients. However, one margarita swaps the orange-flavored Triple Sec liqueur for a special Italian aperitif known as Aperol. Aperol is refreshing, vibrantly orange-colored, and has a unique bittersweet citrus flavor, making it the perfect way to jazz up a margarita.
While the Aperol margarita may be a new twist on an old favorite, you may be familiar with a drink known as the Aperol Spritz, which has been around for over seventy years for a reason. The Aperol Spritz, made with Aperol, dry prosecco, and a splash of fizzy soda water, is a bitter take on a refreshing summer sipper, and combining some of those elements with the sweeter margarita makes for an idyllic and unique flavor.
Mix it up
Aperol margaritas make for a fun twist on everyone's favorite Cinco de Mayo cocktail. They combine the tartness of a traditional margarita with the citrusy bitterness of an Aperol Spritz. Aperol is not as sweet as the Triple Sec it replaces in this margarita and contains less alcohol. Aperol's bright orange color is also a vibrant change over the light-hued Triple Sec, as well.
Have fun experimenting with making your Aperol margarita by adding some personal touches. Forget the ordinary ho-hum salt on the rim of the glass. Wet the rim with orange juice and dip it in Tajin to add color and a kick of flavor. Adding thinly sliced jalapeños to the mix can also give it a spicy punch.
A wedge of fresh orange makes a pretty garnish that can be squeezed and added to the glass before you drink it. Doing this will highlight the citrus flavors in the Aperol and add a touch of sweetness, too. You can also add a splash of orange juice or a bit more agave to help offset the bitterness of the liqueur.
Perfect pairings
Some may consider Aperol an acquired taste, and it's not for everyone. It's lovely mixed in a cocktail like a Cranberry Aperol Spritzer but is not meant to be sipped by itself. While we don't know the secret recipe, the flavor profile can be described as tart like rhubarb, with a bitterness similar to citrus peel, which is why it works so well with the lime juice in the margarita.
Aperol is an aperitif, and aperitifs are meant to stimulate the appetite before a meal. Aperol margaritas would be a great addition to the menu of your next cocktail party. Once your guests' appetites are whetted and it's time to bring out the food, serve up some satisfying authentic Italian appetizers such as bruschetta, eggplant caponata, or stuffed artichokes.
Aperol's bright orange color and botanical flavors may make you think of a sunny Italian day. No matter where you are, sipping an Aperol margarita could very well transport you to the Amalfi Coast. If only in your mind.