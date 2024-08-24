The Costco Etiquette Tip You Really Ought To Know By Now

While shopping at Costco, members need to have a good amount of patience. The bulk retailer is known for bringing in big crowds who fill their carts to the brim and must wade through the traffic in each aisle. Having patience will not only benefit your own shopping experience, but also the experience of those shopping around you. Unfortunately, one of the most annoying things about shopping at Costco is the poor behavior of other members who are not adhering to Costco etiquette.

When you invest in a Costco membership, there are certain rules that fellow members expect you to follow for the safety and sanity of all shoppers and employees. While you may not find these rules posted on any signs while shopping, most Costco shoppers already know there are certain things you should and shouldn't do inside the warehouse. A Costco member brought up one of these such pet peeves on Reddit, sharing a photo of a crate full of chip boxes that had yet to be displayed for customers to purchase with the caption, "Dear Members, please don't." Opening merchandise that has not been properly displayed and labeled can cause a mess in the aisle, and may interfere with an employee's ability to transport that crate full of items when it is time to replenish stock. Unless you are a Costco employee who is currently clocked into a shift, avoid opening any unopened or un-shelved merchandise.