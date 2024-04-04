The Rookie Costco Mistake That Is Way Too Easy To Make

If shopping at Costco leaves you feeling a tad overwhelmed, you are not alone. As exciting as shopping at Costco is with its ever-rotating inventory at a great price, many members have those moments where they feel lucky enough to get out in one piece. On those days when the checkout counter is a sight for sore eyes, don't forget that you have one more job to do in-store before you can fully relax.

One of the biggest mistakes you can make while shopping at Costco is tossing your receipt before you have left the building. Just like a membership card is your ticket into the warehouse, your receipt is your ticket out with your newest haul in hand. A Costco receipt checker will often be standing near the exit of the store waiting to take a look at your receipt. An extra friendly employee may make conversation while cross-referencing your receipt with the items in your cart, marking it up with a little smiley face in highlighter once they have decided you are good to go. If you have a habit of crumpling up your receipt into your pocket or the depths of your purse, you'll likely be holding up the exit line while fumbling for that little slip of paper. As annoying as this may be at the moment, this policy is in place to protect the customer as well as the store.