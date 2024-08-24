Your Life Is Seriously Missing Breakfast Nachos
When it comes to crowd-pleasing snacks for movie nights or big games, cheesy nachos are right up there with buffalo wings and party mixes. But why stop at snack time? If you've ever fantasized about having a king-size plate of nachos as a full meal, we've got great news for you. With some work, those crispy tortilla chips smothered in melted cheese can actually be transformed into delicious, filling meals for any time of day — and yes, that includes the most important one, too.
Now, we're not about to tell you to eat just chips and cheese sauce for breakfast. After all, breakfast should keep you fueled until lunchtime. Instead of that, try pairing your nachos with breakfast staples like eggs and sausage. This way, you get to enjoy the satisfying crunch and cheesy goodness of nachos while still having a hearty, balanced meal to kickstart your day. Eggs are, of course, the addition that will instantly take your nachos into breakfast territory. Two common ways to incorporate eggs are by frying or scrambling separately, before adding them to the nachos pan.
Making a basic breakfast nachos
Start with a base of your favorite tortilla chips, then let loose with classic morning ingredients. As we mentioned earlier, you can upgrade your typical cheesy nachos with a fried egg. The richness of the creamy yolk will blend in very well with the melted cheese. Simply place those sunny side ups (or whichever type of fried egg is your favorite) on top of your nachos once they come out of the oven. Or, scramble some eggs until they have just set, and then sprinkle on top along with the cheese before melting. And if you want to skip having to cook the eggs separately, in the baking pan, make little wells in between the chips and cheese of your nachos and crack the eggs right inside. When you bake the chips in the oven, by the time they've crisped up, the eggs should also be nice and cooked, making it a pretty handy one-pan breakfast if you hate washing up in the morning.
To make the nachos truly filling, we recommend adding some extra protein to it. Sausages will fit the bill, but any kind of protein will work here, from bacon to leftover pulled pork. Black beans are also an easy, classic (and protein-rich) addition, which brings us to chili con carne, a nachos topping that's packed with protein and flavor, and practically perfect for breakfast, provided you don't mind starting the day with a little heat. With just a few extra filling ingredients to fuel you for the day, and voilà! There's your basic breakfast nachos.
Taking your breakfast nachos up a notch
This basic recipe will keep you full, but there are tons of ways you can tinker with the flavor, and incorporate fresh ingredients. Nachos is one of those versatile recipes that lends itself to add-ins, and you can elevate your chips-and-cheese base with toppings like freshly chopped cilantro, peppers, feta cheese, and more.
For fans of spicy food, some chili flakes on top of the nachos or thinly sliced jalapeños will bring a good kick. For an even bolder flavor, try swapping regular cheese sauce for a spicy version. This will infuse every bite with a uniform, zesty taste that's sure to make you sweat. You can also incorporate some fruits or veggies to lighten up the meal a little. Cherry tomatoes will add a burst of sweetness to the dish or add mushrooms for a bit of umami. Some have experimented with adding sliced avocado to great success, as well.
The pièce de résistance will be a dipping sauce. Have a ramekin of something like freshly chopped tomato salsa to the side and give each handful of nachos a dip. The tart sauce complements the rich, cheesy taste of the nachos perfectly and will definitely make you come back for more.