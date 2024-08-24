Your Life Is Seriously Missing Breakfast Nachos

Start with a base of your favorite tortilla chips, then let loose with classic morning ingredients. As we mentioned earlier, you can upgrade your typical cheesy nachos with a fried egg. The richness of the creamy yolk will blend in very well with the melted cheese. Simply place those sunny side ups (or whichever type of fried egg is your favorite) on top of your nachos once they come out of the oven. Or, scramble some eggs until they have just set, and then sprinkle on top along with the cheese before melting. And if you want to skip having to cook the eggs separately, in the baking pan, make little wells in between the chips and cheese of your nachos and crack the eggs right inside. When you bake the chips in the oven, by the time they've crisped up, the eggs should also be nice and cooked, making it a pretty handy one-pan breakfast if you hate washing up in the morning.

To make the nachos truly filling, we recommend adding some extra protein to it. Sausages will fit the bill, but any kind of protein will work here, from bacon to leftover pulled pork. Black beans are also an easy, classic (and protein-rich) addition, which brings us to chili con carne, a nachos topping that's packed with protein and flavor, and practically perfect for breakfast, provided you don't mind starting the day with a little heat. With just a few extra filling ingredients to fuel you for the day, and voilà! There's your basic breakfast nachos.