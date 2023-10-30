Upgrade Your Typical Cheesy Nachos With A Fried Egg

Nachos are a delicious snack (or meal) that are suitable for a number of different occasions. You can enjoy them at the movie theater, as an appetizer for a tasty Mexican-inspired meal, or even as breakfast weekday chilaquiles. Now, if you've ever had chilaquiles, you know that, many times, they come with eggs on top.

But you don't have to limit yourself to adding eggs only when you're eating nachos for breakfast. You can also step up your cheesy everyday snack by cracking a fried egg over them at any time of day. What you'll wind up with is a next-level plate of nachos that is packed with flavor and fills you up.

Ready to dive into making your nachos in this new style? Don't forget to have fun playing around with the toppings. This meal pairs well with a number of different kinds of meats and veggies, so you can find a flavor combination you love.