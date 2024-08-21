Making Chicken In Your Instant Pot? Avoid This Mistake

DIY chicken stock isn't always worth it if you have to buy expensive ingredients and spend hours checking a hot stove. But saving the liquid from the chicken you're already cooking is a totally different story. It's also economical since it saves you from buying those expensive boxes of pre-made stock at the grocery store. Plus, you can save the cooking liquid from literally any chicken recipe, whether you're using a whole bird or pieces. Just know that the flavor profile of your dish will impact the flavor of your finished stock.

The Instant Pot is lightning fast and doesn't heat up your kitchen. With traditional stock-making methods, you could be developing flavor (read: heating up your kitchen) for 10 hours or more. With an Instant Pot, you can have succulent homemade stock in as little as 30 minutes with little difference in flavor. The pressure cooker is literally forcing out the flavor in less time than if there were no pressure.

It's also customizable. If you need to reduce your sodium or avoid an allergen, you have total control over what you put in it — and what you don't. Plus, depending on how you cooked your chicken, it may have collagen you won't find in most boxes. And collagen is chock-full of bone-strengthening minerals, vitamins, and amino acids.