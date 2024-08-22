Level Up Your Chocolate Fondue With A Much-Needed Spicy Kick
Popularized in the 1960s and continuing in the 1970s with fondue parties, this rich appetizer has since developed myriad varieties. From classic cheese fondue to broth, oil, and dessert fondues, dipping skewers of food into a hot bath of liquid goodness is sure a sure way to make every occasion from parties, to date nights, a hit — though few can compare to chocolate fondue when it comes to sweet dipping delights. It's simple to make, too. All you need to do is melt chocolate, mix it with cream, put out some crowd-pleasing dippers, and it's ready to go — unless, of course, you want to give it a spicy upgrade.
Level up your fondue with chiles, which pair well with chocolate. Its heat, specifically from dried chiles, provides a dynamic chocolate match that lends itself well to the fondue medium. The spice in chiles penetrates the flavor of chocolate, adding depth and body as well as enhancing chocolate's already delightful richness. Chocolate and spice are an exquisite duo, working together in many ways, from chili crisp in rich chocolate cake to chile power-spiced chocolate brownies.
How to include dried chiles in chocolate fondue
There are a variety of dried chiles to choose from, but since it's adding more heat than flavor, the preference mostly depends on how spicy you want your fondue. Chipotles are great for a milder fondue while, chile de árbol is a good candidate for those who love a fiery kick with their meal. Consider sweeter chiles for a better dessert option like chocolatey morito or fruity aji panca, though the coffee-like cascabel and zesty aleppo are also good options. Additionally, you can use chile powder, which won't provide as much depth but will give you more control over the spice level.
Dried chiles' flavor and spice can be extracted into the fondue, giving them a leg up against other spicy inclusions. To infuse them, toast the chiles in a dry pan for a few minutes on both sides before adding cream, letting the chiles simmer for a good 10-20 minutes. Afterward, you can strain the cream to remove the chiles or blend them together for an even spicier combination. Either way, all that's left is to add and melt the chocolate, then your flavorful fondue is ready for serving.
Dippers for spicy chocolate fondue
While many classic chocolate fondue dipping items pair well with chile-infused fondue, a few dippers work especially great with chile's spice and chocolate's rich sweetness. Marshmallows, in addition to being a classic fondue accompaniment, work great with spicy fondue like it does in spiced hot chocolate. It balances chocolate's thickness and richness, not unlike what froth does in hot cocoa. Its mild flavor allows the taste of the fondue to shine while providing a rich texture and mouthfeel. Bananas are another mild yet smooth addition that will calm the fondue's fierceness and play off its flavor, similar to how the plantain (banana's cousin) is seen in spicy Caribbean dishes.
Pineapple similarly makes for a great dipper, its acidity mellows out spice and pairs with it, and the same goes for zesty citrus fruits like orange slices. Of course, all of these fruits also sing with a chocolate combination, but fruits and treats aren't the only pairings worth considering. Pretzels and potato chips provide a salty and savory taste that compliment chocolate and chile. The dippers don't stop there, however. The dynamic flavors of chile and chocolate make for a host of interesting pairings waiting to be tried!