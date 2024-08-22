Level Up Your Chocolate Fondue With A Much-Needed Spicy Kick

Popularized in the 1960s and continuing in the 1970s with fondue parties, this rich appetizer has since developed myriad varieties. From classic cheese fondue to broth, oil, and dessert fondues, dipping skewers of food into a hot bath of liquid goodness is sure a sure way to make every occasion from parties, to date nights, a hit — though few can compare to chocolate fondue when it comes to sweet dipping delights. It's simple to make, too. All you need to do is melt chocolate, mix it with cream, put out some crowd-pleasing dippers, and it's ready to go — unless, of course, you want to give it a spicy upgrade.

Level up your fondue with chiles, which pair well with chocolate. Its heat, specifically from dried chiles, provides a dynamic chocolate match that lends itself well to the fondue medium. The spice in chiles penetrates the flavor of chocolate, adding depth and body as well as enhancing chocolate's already delightful richness. Chocolate and spice are an exquisite duo, working together in many ways, from chili crisp in rich chocolate cake to chile power-spiced chocolate brownies.