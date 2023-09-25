Chili Crisp Is The Ultimate Way To Spice Up Rich Chocolate Cake

Chili crisp is one of the best things that happened in 1990. The autumnal-hued condiment — a glossy combination of infused chili oil, chili flakes, fried garlic, fermented soybeans, and other seasonings — was invented that year by Tao Huabi, the owner of a noodle shop in Guizhou. You might recognize her face from the red label on Lao Gan Ma, the internationally beloved brand of chili crisp that lines supermarket shelves around the world.

If you're new to the world of chili crisp, you might associate it with savory Chinese dishes like dumplings, noodles, and wonton soup. But recipe developer Tres Truong uses it in a far sweeter application: chocolate bundt cake. Her recipe, which she shared with the chili crisp brand Fly By Jing, makes use of the brand's Xtra Spicy Chili Crisp both in the batter and in the top glaze for what Truong calls a "not too sweet" spin on a classic.