The Slept-On Herb Your Tomato Bruschetta Is Begging For

Sorrel's punchy lemon flavor makes it a vibrant addition to any dish, but it is especially compatible with other bright ingredients like the grape tomatoes, herbs, and balsamic vinegar used to make bruschetta. It can be used either as a chopped-up herb in the bruschetta mix, or as a leafy garnish that provides a sour boost — this makes it great when combined with milder ingredients like bruschetta's bread, because the carbs provide a hearty base for the bright herbs.

Note that there are a handful of types of sorrel, including French and red-veined sorrel, but the best to use for bruschetta is common green sorrel, which has the sharpest flavor and is most readily available. Red-veined and French sorrel have a softer taste that is almost imperceptible as lemon, so they aren't ideal for a vibrant dish like bruschetta.

Bruschetta is easy to put together, and adding sorrel requires little extra work. Slice and toast a baguette while prepping the other ingredients. In this case, prep simply means roughly chopping the tomatoes and ribboning the basil and sorrel to combine the mixture in a large bowl with vinegar and olive oil. The sorrel is prepared the same way as the basil, so it blends seamlessly into the tomato mixture but still adds that tart flavor. Evenly spread the mixture onto the toasted slices of bread, and you've got yourself a bruschetta with a lemon twist that makes the perfect appetizer or side dish.