Ina Garten Doesn't Serve Her Salads Cold, And Neither Should You

When it comes to culinary guidance, Ina Garten is a trusted source of information for many home chefs. The beloved cookbook author and television personality is quick to share recipes and tips on a variety of dishes, including salad preparations. According to the esteemed chef, allowing cool salad ingredients to reach room temperature before serving can have a major impact on the taste of the ingredients, as well as their texture. As a result, avoiding cold serving temperatures could elevate the already impressive 50 best salad and dressing recipes.

Garten doesn't elaborate on why room temp salads are best, but foods are generally tastier when not served chilled. It has to do with how a person's taste buds perceive flavors, and foods that are 59 degrees or cooler typically have less of an impact. It's likely that Garten discovered this scientific fact when developing her own salad recipes, which can feature ingredients like bell peppers, calamata olives, red onions, cucumbers, and homemade vinaigrette.