That it was developed at Penn State is one of many facts you should know about Cornell Chicken. But what else about this dish makes it so magnetically mouthwatering that even the Clintons gave it a presidential thumbs up? The answer could be the role that Robert Baker's barbecue sauce plays in creating the perfect Cornell Chicken.

In Baker's Information Bulletin 862, published in 1950, he describes the process and recipe for Cornell Chicken — which he called charcoal-barbecued broilers at the time. In Baker's recipe, barbecue sauce is the yin to a broilers' yang, highlighting how this sauce goes a long way in basting the broilers to perfection.

While we don't know which aspect of Cornell Chicken was the most appealing to the Clintons, we do know that the barbecue sauce and chicken duo has since become a staple in countless barbecue dishes. In his bulletin, Baker encourages people to customize the barbecue sauce to fit their flavor and nutrition needs.