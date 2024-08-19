Why Poaching Fish Is Perfect For Anyone Picky About Seafood

There are many who are hesitant when it comes to trying seafood. Its strong, fishy smell and slimy, chewy texture can be off-putting, and when it comes to cooking, fish can be incredibly fickle. Seafood is easy to overcook, resulting in a rubbery, dry meal, which is far from a pleasant eating experience. For those who love to cook seafood, this can prove a difficult challenge to address if family and friends shy away from eating it. When looking for a way to get picky eaters to try fish, consider poaching as a solution.

If this cooking method isn't on your radar already, it should be. It isn't just for poached eggs, after all. Poaching helps keep your fish delicate, preventing it from becoming a chewy mess that will turn off many from eating seafood. This cooking method helps a dish retain moisture, so the fish stays tender and delicious. Additionally, the longer seafood is cooked, the more the fishy flavor is muted. That means that poaching, which takes time, ensures those who dislike fish's fishy taste and rubbery flavor will reconsider their opinions on seafood.