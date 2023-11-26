Poach Your Fish In A Creamy Milk Sauce And Thank Us Later

Although fish and cheese might be a plate from some chefs' nightmares, fish served in a creamy, luscious milk sauce can be a succulent meal. While some people might generously spoon that liquid over the filet, a more flavorful option starts when it first hits the pan. It is time to skip the wine, oil, or other cooking liquid, and instead grab some milk.

From the delicate, flakey white fish to a heartier, dense swordfish, one aspect of cooking seafood is always paramount — no one wants a dry, bland bite on the plate. This is why using other ingredients and the right cooking method to maintain the moisture level while cooking is vital. Poaching uses low, moist heat to cook food in a liquid, helping to keep moisture in fish as it cooks. While this cooking technique can be easy and consistent, it is more successful when using a flavorful liquid as a base.

Even though wine, butter, or oil might be a common poaching liquid, milk is a more robust option. Since that fat is key, whole milk is a better choice than a lighter option. Milk's density makes it a great vehicle to absorb more flavor. Also consider adding herbs, like thyme, or some smashed garlic cloves can add a familiar note. After the fish simmers in that creamy milk sauce, the final product will have everyone asking for a second helping.