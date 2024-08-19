The Simple Step That Makes Grilled Pork Tenderloin Erupt With Juicy Flavor

If you have more time to prep your pork tenderloin, let it sit for a couple of hours for more brining, and leave the meat uncovered to let the surface dry out. The drier the surface, the easier it will be to get the meat to brown on the grill because food must be dry to achieve the maillard reaction. When the pork is sufficiently brined and ready to cook, grill it directly over high heat so you get a dark, hard sear. This will seal in the moisture to keep your pork as juicy as possible. Cook the meat from start to finish over the high heat, and make sure to pull it off the grill at around 140 degrees Fahrenheit so it doesn't overcook and get too dry. The USDA recommends cooking pork to 145 degrees, but carryover heat will finish the cooking while the meat is resting.

Finally, always rest your meat for a few minutes before you serve it. If you cut it too soon, the juice will run out all over the cutting board. Let it sit for five to 10 minutes so the muscle fibers can cool and reabsorb the juice — then slice it and serve. Once you see how easy it is to get great tasting grilled pork tenderloin with a little dry brining, you'll kick yourself for not trying it sooner.