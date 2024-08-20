The Shellfish To Avoid If You're Making A Seafood Stock

Shellfish aren't the only parts that make good stock, of course. If you have leftover fish bones, heads, and fins from salmon, trout, and even expensive fish like halibut, you can save those for stock as well. Just like chicken, pork, and beef bones, they'll make excellent broth with lots of protein and flavor. It's not a good idea to mix shellfish and fin fish ingredients unless you're absolutely sure you won't serve it to someone with a shellfish allergy. Stock is one of those ingredients that often gets stored in the freezer for later, and if you don't write down exactly what's in the container when it goes into the deep freeze, it's easy to forget if it's safe for everyone to eat. It's better to make separate stocks with your leftover shellfish shells and fin fish bones if you plan to store it. You can always mix them together later if you're sure nobody eating the meal will get sick, but keeping them separate is a nice layer of protection for times when you're not sure. Always label and date any stock that doesn't get used right away.

So don't ever throw away any fish scraps after a meal, and use them to make stock instead (unless they're mussel and clam shells). With just a quart or two of homemade broth, you'll be on your way to making all kinds of seafood dishes that can rival even the best restaurants.