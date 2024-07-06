Don't Throw Out Those Fish Scraps. Make Stock Instead

A ton of research has been done into the health benefits of fish, and it's a long list that only starts with the fact that they're packed full of important vitamins and nutrients. Fish has also been linked to lowering the risk of things like heart attacks, strokes, the development of autoimmune diseases, and even asthma, according to Healthline. A great way to get all of those benefits is to buy whole fish, then, when fileted, use the scraps for a stock that can be included in a myriad of recipes and dishes.

There are numerous benefits to be had here because, believe it or not, you should actually be eating more fish heads. Fish heads, fish bones, and even the tails can be boiled down into a homemade fish stock that will take your next fish chowder to the next level. That stock will contain a delicious umami flavor that can add a whole new dimension to everything from stews and sauces to salad dressings.

The good news is that it's easier than you might think. Fish stock can easily be made in the time it takes you to cook dinner, and once you start experimenting with this rich, flavorful ingredient, you might wonder how you ever got away with not having some in the fridge.