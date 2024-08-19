Soak Your Sweet Potato Fries For The Crispiest Results Imaginable

There are myriad ways to make, season, and serve sweet potato fries. But there a few things to consider. Cutting the potatoes into evenly sized fries will prevent overcooking or under-cooking. One easy trick for crispy sweet potato fries is to not overcrowd them. Doing so will cause them to steam and become limp or result in uneven cooking.

Peel the potatoes or don't, but there are good arguments for keeping those skins on. They add an earthy flavor and contrasting texture to the potato's sweet innards. But more compelling are the skin's nutritional benefits. Most of the fiber in a sweet potato is in its skin — about 3.3 grams — and it contains high levels of manganese, potassium, and vitamins A, C, and E.

With their sugary earthy palate, sweet potatoes lend themselves to the addition of a wide array of seasonings and dips. Go Italian with some oregano and basil. Or try this recipe for baked sweet potato fries with parmesan and cinnamon for a hearty and sweet side dish. A little dill weed adds a spring-like freshness, while adding garlic, chili powder, cayenne, or hot paprika will give your fries a kick. And speaking of kick, serve this spicy almond butter dip with sweet potato fries at your next barbecue — it's sure to be a hit. Consider sweet potatoes your culinary palette. Go crazy. Be creative. Most of all, enjoy the crunch.