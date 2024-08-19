Soak Your Sweet Potato Fries For The Crispiest Results Imaginable
Making sweet potato fries is easy: Toss them in oil, add some herbs and spices, then bake or air fry — or simply toss them into a deep fry. Right? Not so fast. This method will undoubtedly result in soggy limp fries. The reason? You're missing one key step to making those delicious morsels closer to that satisfying crispy texture characterized by their white-potato cousins. Try soaking them in a bowl of cold water for at least 30 minutes to overnight, then pat them dry before seasoning and frying.
Soaking helps draw out the starches that would otherwise break down and become gelatinized during cooking, leaving you with a sad saggy fry. Surprisingly, the amount of starch found in raw russet potatoes (13 grams) and raw sweet potatoes (16 grams) differs only by about 3 grams. As such, the Idaho Potato Commission also recommends soaking those russets before cooking for the same reasons.
Amylase: it's what makes those unsoaked fries limp
What happens as sweet potatoes cook and how you prepare for it is what will determine whether you're crowned sweet potato fry royalty or not. Sweet potatoes contain enzymes called amylase. As sweet potatoes cook — regardless if you're frying them in oil, cooking them in an air fryer, or baking them in the oven — amylase breaks down the starches into simple sugars which become gelatinized, causing the fries to absorb water. Hence, limp fries. Removing some of the starch by soaking the potatoes limits the amylase reaction.
In lieu of soaking, some recipes suggest parboiling the potatoes in vinegar water to draw out some of the starches. If deep frying, most recipes suggest a two-step fry process: first to cook the insides and then to crisp up the outside. Also important is another thing many recipes recommend: coating the fries with cornstarch. If done in combination with soaking or parboiling you'll certainly be wearing that sweet potato fry crown.
Other considerations for the ultimate sweet potato fries
There are myriad ways to make, season, and serve sweet potato fries. But there a few things to consider. Cutting the potatoes into evenly sized fries will prevent overcooking or under-cooking. One easy trick for crispy sweet potato fries is to not overcrowd them. Doing so will cause them to steam and become limp or result in uneven cooking.
Peel the potatoes or don't, but there are good arguments for keeping those skins on. They add an earthy flavor and contrasting texture to the potato's sweet innards. But more compelling are the skin's nutritional benefits. Most of the fiber in a sweet potato is in its skin — about 3.3 grams — and it contains high levels of manganese, potassium, and vitamins A, C, and E.
With their sugary earthy palate, sweet potatoes lend themselves to the addition of a wide array of seasonings and dips. Go Italian with some oregano and basil. Or try this recipe for baked sweet potato fries with parmesan and cinnamon for a hearty and sweet side dish. A little dill weed adds a spring-like freshness, while adding garlic, chili powder, cayenne, or hot paprika will give your fries a kick. And speaking of kick, serve this spicy almond butter dip with sweet potato fries at your next barbecue — it's sure to be a hit. Consider sweet potatoes your culinary palette. Go crazy. Be creative. Most of all, enjoy the crunch.