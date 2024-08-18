These Discontinued Philadelphia Snack Cakes Were A '90s Kid's Dream

There are certain snacks from childhood that you may not have eaten in decades, yet you can remember exactly the way they looked, tasted, and made you feel. Sadly, many of the treats that we remember fondly can no longer be found. This nostalgia fuels our desire for a taste of simpler times, and has us wondering why these snacks ever had to leave in the first place. For instance, Philadelphia Cheesecake Snack Bars are one of the many foods from the 90s that we really miss.

These tasty, portable refrigerated treats had a graham cracker crust and a spongy cream cheese filling on top. Certain flavors like the strawberry cheesecake and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake had a river of jam running down the center of the bar, creating the perfect bite of fruity cheese bliss without the hassle of making or buying an entire cake.

Other flavors that were sold during the snack's heyday included classic cream cheese and chocolate chip topped with a chocolate drizzle. The treat arrived on shelves in 1999 and remained a fan favorite until Philadelphia's parent company, Kraft, discontinued the snack in the mid-2000s. And while its disappearance has been the subject of much ire and speculation, we might finally know why these treats had to say goodbye.