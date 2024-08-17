Forget The Buns And Wrap Your Brats In This Leafy Vegetable Instead
Whenever bratwurst is on the table, there's a pretty good chance the buns will be somewhere nearby. It's no surprise since sausage and bread are such a well-known complementary pairing. One brings a savory richness, while the other balances out that intensity with its mild taste and filling quality. Foolproof as it may be, this isn't the only wrapping combination when it comes to bratwurst. Cabbage leaves, although unexpected, can be a marvelous choice if you're in the mood to try something new or just stepping away from the high-carb options.
For those who don't know, bratwurst (which, despite common misconception, isn't the same thing as a hot dog) is a German sausage often made from minced pork mixed with various herbs and spices. This gives it a strong meaty flavor nuanced by herbaceous, aromatic notes. Wrapped in cabbage leaves, that bold taste is mellowed out by a natural lightness that you don't normally get with bread buns. With each bite, you might also detect a subtle sweetness and earthy hints peeking through. Coming together on the taste buds, they create a complex flavor profile that perfectly balances between light and flavorful.
Since cabbage and bread buns are nothing similar, you can probably guess the change also extends to the texture. Whereas bread is soft and fluffy, cabbage is chewy yet smooth with a slight crisp. Encasing the chunky sausage introduces a dynamic bite that makes the all-too-familiar dish more refreshing.
Here's how to wrap your brats in cabbage
Don't worry; this switch is not a straightforward jump from bread buns to raw cabbage. Instead, we'll blanch the leaves first to tame the bitterness and soften them for an easier wrap. This process should be quick, only about 30 seconds or so to keep them from becoming too limp to wrap. Once done, leave them to cool and then slice off the tough part of the stem. For the actual wrapping process, you might need to arrange two overlapping leaves to cover the entire sausage's length. Then, put the fillings in the center and tightly fold all the sides inward.
Of course, even with the bun switch, there's still a lot of room for creativity. For the filling, you can hardly go wrong with green cabbage coleslaw or sauerkraut. If that seems like too much cabbage at once, you might enjoy caramelized onion and its deep, intricate sweetness more. Want something on the sour side instead? Gherkins or other pickled vegetables might be the ideal choices.
Don't forget about the flavorings, either, as they play a huge part in tying the cabbage and sausage together. Beer and Dijon mustard are arguably staple choices, but you don't have to stop there. Take it one step further and braise the brat rolls in tomato sauce for a rich burst of tanginess.
Other ways to pair bratwurst with cabbage
While delicious as a duo, bratwurst and cabbage can also be enjoyed in many other ways. Give them a good beer-braise, and your dinner is promised to be phenomenal. Even better, you can fill the pot with other ingredients to diversify the taste and texture, such as potatoes, bell peppers, onion, or even fruits like apples or pears.
Another dish you can easily make with the oven is cabbage casserole. It's a lighter take on the classic French dish, yet still flavorful and comforting in its own way thanks to the added brats. As is the case with most casserole dishes, this one is incredibly adaptable and easy to customize. The main ingredients can be joined by a wide variety of additions, from cheese, bacon, and vegetables to just melted butter.
Don't have time for an elaborate braise or bake? Perhaps a quick stir-fry might be more suitable. Requiring only 10 minutes and pantry staple condiments, it's a simple put-together that's still packed with gorgeous flavors. Add noodles or rice on the side, and you've got a filling main course ready to serve.