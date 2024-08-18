Upgrade Your Next Grilled Cheese Sandwich With This Rich, Canned Filling

Once thought of as a meal for the kids, grilled cheese now can be found on the menus of even fine dining establishments, embellished with all sorts of mix-ins. For instance, you might come across a sweet and savory apple and cheddar grilled cheese, or perhaps sink your teeth into a festive cranberry and brie version.

But, if you want to truly step up your grilled cheese game, there's another less-thought of ingredient you might want to smear in your sandwich — refried beans. These are a staple of Tex-Mex cuisine, often found in tacos or fajitas. They have a creamy, savory flavor and add heartiness to your sandwich that can really bulk up a standard sammy.

They're also an incredibly easy addition — there's no chopping or baking required to get these ready to add to your dish. Just pop open a can and spoon them onto your bread before putting the sandwich together and frying it as usual.