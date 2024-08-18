Upgrade Your Next Grilled Cheese Sandwich With This Rich, Canned Filling
Once thought of as a meal for the kids, grilled cheese now can be found on the menus of even fine dining establishments, embellished with all sorts of mix-ins. For instance, you might come across a sweet and savory apple and cheddar grilled cheese, or perhaps sink your teeth into a festive cranberry and brie version.
But, if you want to truly step up your grilled cheese game, there's another less-thought of ingredient you might want to smear in your sandwich — refried beans. These are a staple of Tex-Mex cuisine, often found in tacos or fajitas. They have a creamy, savory flavor and add heartiness to your sandwich that can really bulk up a standard sammy.
They're also an incredibly easy addition — there's no chopping or baking required to get these ready to add to your dish. Just pop open a can and spoon them onto your bread before putting the sandwich together and frying it as usual.
Use the beans as a flavor booster
Traditionally, you'll find refried beans made with pinto beans. But, that's not the only legume variety you can make them with. For a meatier alternative, you could use black refried beans. Or, if you're after something buttery, try using white refried beans. Experiment with different options to figure out which flavor profile you love. Plus, you can figure out which type of beans balances out your favorite cheese best. A milder, creamier bean might be a better pick for a sharp cheddar, for instance, while a creamy brie could do with the savory boost of black beans.
Beyond the legumes themselves, you can also enhance the taste of the spread with different spices. Try a standard taco seasoning, which comes with salty flavors and a light bite. Another choice could be to give the beans a bit of a tang by stirring in some Tajín. Or, add a dash of achiote to give them a deep, earthy dimension and a pop of color. You can play around with adding cayenne pepper or other spices to give them a bit of a kick, too.
Take the Tex-Mex theme and run with it
Once you've spread refried beans on your sandwich, you can really run with the Tex-Mex theme and add a few more ingredients. One trick is to use chipotle mayo in the sandwich, whether you spread it on the inside or use it in place of butter to cook the bread into a melty, spicy bite. If you want it extra robust, you can even try both.
Another option to create mouthwatering grilled cheese with a Tex-Mex twist is to add a scoop of guacamole to the meal. Just make sure to do so once you've taken the grilled cheese off the heat. Otherwise, the avocado can turn bitter and give the meal an unpleasant taste.
You can also try spreading on some salsa. It adds a tangy, tomato taste that can give a similar effect to dipping the grilled cheese in tomato soup. However, it has peppers and additional spices that can bulk up the meal. With all these extra add-ins, you've got the makings of an incredible Mexican-inspired grilled cheese sandwich.