Step Up Your Grilled Cheese Game With Chipotle Mayo
Grilled cheese is one of those childhood comfort foods that transitions perfectly into our adult years. You're never too old for a gooey, buttery grilled cheese sandwich, but as you grow up, you come to realize that not all grilled cheeses are the same. Some have different types of cheese, while others have unique add-ons that you might not have thought of when you were a kid. If you're looking for a way to add a little spice to your sandwich, look no further than chipotle mayo.
Condiments like chipotle mayo are easy enough to add to a grilled cheese because they're super spreadable. Plus, a little goes a long way; depending on your preferred spice level, you can add just a tablespoon to the whole sandwich, and it's plenty for just the right kick. You can choose store-bought, or for even better mayo, make your own homemade version using just a handful of ingredients. It's up to you whether you spread it on the outside — to help it crisp up the bread while also adding spice — or on the inside, where it will add some creamy texture.
Getting your chipotle mayo right
Next time you're strolling down the condiment aisle, you can easily grab a bottle of store-bought chipotle mayo. For the best-tasting sandwich, though, it's worth it to make your own — even Gordon Ramsay has a recipe. It uses easy ingredients and is ready in just a few minutes.
The base of the mayo is, of course, mayonnaise, but for a nice flavor contrast, use one part mayonnaise to one part plain Greek yogurt or sour cream. These other ingredients add a nice tang that cuts the rich, fatty flavor of the mayo. From there, add as many chipotle peppers in adobo as you'd like (these are usually hiding somewhere near the enchilada sauce and refried beans at your local grocery store). They're spicy, so taste the peppers and the sauce first to figure out how much you want to add. You can then enhance it with a few things you probably already have in your house. A squeeze of fresh lime juice, a few sprinkles of garlic powder, and some sea salt are excellent options. Once your mayo is prepared, spread it on whichever side of the bread you want (or both sides!), then add your cheese, and cook the grilled cheese up as normal. You can even use a little extra mayo for dipping.
Other ways to add spice to your grilled cheese
Chipotles in adobo are easy enough to use, but dried chipotles would work, too; just grill them up in a little olive oil, pop them in a food processor, and they'll integrate well into your mayo. If you're looking for additional ways to add some spice, you can swap the chipotles for other peppers, such as jalapeños, to create a differently flavored mayo.
Another combination you probably hadn't thought of is cheese and hot pepper jelly. Pepper jelly is a sweet jelly infused with crushed red pepper flakes for the perfect sweet and spicy combination. When paired with a savory or salty element, such as cheese, it's a triple threat; that's why you often see it alongside charcuterie boards. Try spreading a little pepper jelly onto your bread — you can stick with a basic cheese, such as sharp cheddar, or go even bolder with pepperjack.