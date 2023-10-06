Step Up Your Grilled Cheese Game With Chipotle Mayo

Grilled cheese is one of those childhood comfort foods that transitions perfectly into our adult years. You're never too old for a gooey, buttery grilled cheese sandwich, but as you grow up, you come to realize that not all grilled cheeses are the same. Some have different types of cheese, while others have unique add-ons that you might not have thought of when you were a kid. If you're looking for a way to add a little spice to your sandwich, look no further than chipotle mayo.

Condiments like chipotle mayo are easy enough to add to a grilled cheese because they're super spreadable. Plus, a little goes a long way; depending on your preferred spice level, you can add just a tablespoon to the whole sandwich, and it's plenty for just the right kick. You can choose store-bought, or for even better mayo, make your own homemade version using just a handful of ingredients. It's up to you whether you spread it on the outside — to help it crisp up the bread while also adding spice — or on the inside, where it will add some creamy texture.