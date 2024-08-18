Your Potato Salad Needs A Pinch Of Sugar. Here's Why

Potato salad is the unsung hero of the modern picnic and family barbecue. Rich, creamy, and packing some seriously robust flavor, the unapologetically starchy side effortlessly — and deliciously — complements both meats and vegetarian dishes. And while every professional and amateur chef seems to have their own unique tips to preparing the best potato salad — be it the exact amount of time to boil your potatoes or whether you should use Russet potatoes or Yukon Golds — as it turns out, adding a bit of sugar to your potato salad's dressing is the simple key to a delectable side dish worth top billing.

Adding sugar to your potato salad recipe will not only help bolster a creamy salad's overall flavor — the sweetness of the sugar balances out the richness in the heavier ingredients such as the mayonnaise, but it will also add a much-needed flavor pop to the tanginess of a non-creamy, vinegar-based dressing. But there's no need to overdo it on the sugar. Mayonnaise-based salads (such as a classic potato salad) can usually do with a few tablespoons to ½ cup,

and for their vinegar-based counterparts (such as German potato salad), a pinch of sugar (roughly ⅛ tablespoon) to every tablespoon of vinegar in your dressing (or up to ½ cup, if you like it sweeter), is sufficient for deliciously balanced flavor. So grab that sweetener out of your pantry and get cooking.