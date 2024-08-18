How To Properly Freeze Peaches For Long-Term Storage

Canned peaches are fine for some things, but we all know nothing beats the fresh peaches that go right from the tree to your hand. Even though peach season is generally in the summertime, peaches are one of those fruits that freeze really well, fortunately. If done right, you can definitely keep peaches on hand for a mid-winter cardamom peach cobbler or up to a year.

And if you're wondering whether it's better to use canned or frozen peaches for desserts like that peach cobbler, don't worry! Frozen peaches are a perfect alternative to fresh, particularly if you plan ahead and let them thaw beforehand. That will prevent your dessert from becoming too watery, and it also means that you have zero reason not to stock up on some fresh peaches and freeze them for later.

That said, there are a few tricks to this — and it starts with choosing the right peaches to freeze. Peach varieties generally fall into two main categories: freestone and clingstone. Clingstone peaches are usually smaller and sweeter, but their pits are attached to the flesh. Freestone peaches, on the other hand, have pits that don't stick to their flesh — and that makes them much better for freezing. Opting for freestone varieties will allow you to get cleaner, neater slices. They start appearing in the middle to the end of the season, so keep that in mind when planning your peach-freezing journey.