Is It Better To Use Canned Or Frozen Peaches For Peach Cobbler?

You may be wary of using frozen fruit in this case, as frozen fruit can make your dessert more runny, but with a few extra steps, you can make sure your peach cobbler filling maintains a good texture. You can toss the frozen peaches as is into your baking dish for your cobbler filling if you're short on time. But for peach cobbler, it's best to thoroughly thaw the peaches first. Thaw them in the refrigerator for six to eight hours, then pat them completely dry and drain as much of that extra liquid as possible. If you skip the thawing and drying, that extra liquid will melt away from the fruit while baking and could make your filling too watery.

Once you thaw and dry the frozen peaches, you can then chop them up to a size of your liking to create your cobbler filling. And while frozen fruit is better than canned for maximum nutrients and for textural purposes, if you have to end up using canned peaches, just be sure to drain the liquid first. The more liquid you drain from the can, the less of a chance the filling will go mushy.