Here's How Long Queso Fresco Is Good For After Opening

Queso fresco is a delicious, versatile, and affordable cheese that deserves a spot in your refrigerator's cheese drawer. Although it only lasts seven days after opening, you can maximize your enjoyment by adhering to proper queso fresco storage practices.

Always transfer leftover queso fresco from its original packaging to an air-tight container such as lidded food storage containers, mason jars, and sealable plastic bags. This protects the cheese from exposure to open air — an element that expedites spoilage. Store the container in a refrigerator set to at least 40 degrees Farenheit to maintain the freshness and taste of queso fresco. Never let the cheese sit at room temperature for more than two hours, as beyond that time frame, it's not safe to consume. If you're featuring queso fresco as a Tex-Mex topping on taco Tuesday, consider serving it on an ice tray to keep it cool.

You can also freeze queso fresco to extend its shelf life, but it's possible that freezing can disrupt the taste and texture of the cheese. If you do freeze leftover queso fresco, wrap it in foil before transferring it to a container to avoid freezer burn. Frozen queso fresco is best enjoyed within two months and should be thawed overnight in the refrigerator before consumption.