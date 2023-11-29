Here's Why Bay Leaves Are Always Cooked Whole

As far as common cooking ingredients go, bay leaves are actually a little controversial. In fact, some cooks claim that they're just overrated leaves. This might be partially true, but the beauty of this herb lies in its application.

When cooking with bay leaves, you'll want to use fresh, whole leaves if you can — with an emphasis on whole. Despite their reputation, bay leaves contain a strongly flavored oil that can be released and ruin your dish if the leaf is broken or ground. Oh, and there's another reason to leave your bay leaves intact: It's a lot easier to fish out a whole leaf from a pot of soup than to skim for little pieces.

Bay leaves do have flavor, and if used correctly, they should impart a slight eucalyptus taste that's vaguely cooling and herbaceous but totally unto itself. Bay leaves should be enjoyed in modest amounts — and please, only in their whole leafy state.