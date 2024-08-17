Easily Upgrade Your Martini With Custom Stuffed Olives

If you're a fan of savory, sharp flavors, a martini might be the drink for you. In its most classic form, this cocktail calls only for gin and dry vermouth stirred together (although if you want to order a martini like James Bond, you'll have to ask for it shaken, not stirred). There are plenty of ways to give the drink its own flair and change it up according to your taste preferences, such as swapping out the gin and making a vodka martini or adding a splash of olive brine.

There's another customization you can make with your martini — one of the more unique ways to upgrade your cocktail is to stuff your own olives. Daily Meal spoke with Cody Goldstein, mixologist and founder of Muddling Memories, who provided exclusive insights into why stuffed olives, and personalized ones at that, are the way to create a truly next-level beverage.

"I see mostly pros when stuffing your own olives," Goldstein notes. He explains that doing so prevents the olives' filling from becoming either "overpowering or underwhelming." Unlike store-bought versions, this gives you control over the flavor profile of the garnish and helps you create a truly balanced martini.